4 Tips for Using Public Wi-Fi Networks Safely

Coffee shops, malls, libraries, airports, or hotel lobbies, it seems like open Wi-Fi networks are available wherever you go nowadays. Free Wi-Fi is obviously a great blessing because it allows you to stay connected no matter where you are. If you run out of your data and want to book an uber, search for a public network.

Sounds perfect, right? But in reality, it’s just too easy to be a blessing. Since these networks are available for the general public, they are an easy target for even low-level hackers.

Fortunately, there is still hope. You can use these public Wi-Fi networks by taking some precautions to make sure your private information doesn’t get stolen. Interested? Let’s take a look then.

Be Very Careful About the Networks

Hackers have gotten really creative nowadays, and they try to use very sneaky methods that are easy to fall prey to.

Sometimes hackers create Wi-Fi networks with names similar to the public Wi-Fi. If you get on their Wi-Fi by mistake, they can track and access all of your information.

Before you connect to any network, ask a staff member to verify the name or SSID of their public Wi-Fi. Better to be safe than sorry.

VPN Is Your Best Friend

A VPN is a virtual private network that can keep you safe while you use any public or private Wi-Fi. You can even turn on a VPN while you are on data to be more secure.

Basically, a VPN encrypts or secures all of the data that your device is sending over to a network by using a protective tunnel. Usually, your data goes directly from your device to the online server of the company. But with a VPN, your data will first pass a protective tunnel of the VPN before going to the server.

That’s why you must think of a reliable VPN service, and use it before connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

HTTPS Means Safe

While you can never be too safe on the internet without a reliable VPN service, only visiting sites that have HTTPS in their URLs can help.

Whenever you open a website, check for a small padlock symbol. It’s often displayed in the right before the URL begins. If you see the padlock, click on it to check if the SSL certificate if from a proper authority.

These two straightforward things will help you be more secure in terms of being tamper-proof.

Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information

You might be sitting in a coffee shop, going through an online store, and looking for stuff you want to buy. But before you enter your details, think it over.

You now know that public Wi-Fi networks are not technically safe. That’s why you should not carry out any operations or transactions that would require you to share any personal or sensitive information.

If you really want to, just wait till you get home or to your office. You can use the private network there with a reliable VPN and stay much safer.