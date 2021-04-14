CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, defers class 12;

The Indian Education Ministry had announced its decision to defer the Class 12 exams and cancel the Class 10 Board exams for CBSE due to rising number of Covid-19 cases in India.
This decision will affect the Indian Schools in Qatar that follow the CBSE boards. Almost all of the Indian schools in Qatar follow the CBSE board.
As for the Class 12 exam, the government will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates and make an announcement at least two weeks before the start of the exam.
The Class 10 and 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from May 4.
The announcement comes due to the spike in coronavirus cases across India. India has been reporting over 150,000 cases daily in the past week. Indian state governments have been demanding a change in in-person exams due to the safety of students and teaching staff.