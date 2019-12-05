Doha Metro Green Line to be open for public from December 10

WhatsApp 232 Shares

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has announced that the trial operation of the Doha Metro’s Green Line will start for the public this Tuesday, December 10. The line extends from Al Mansoura to Al Riffa.

The Green Line, which runs across east to west of Doha, includes 11 stations namely: Al Mansoura, Msheireb, Al Bidda, The White Palace, Hamad Hospital, Al Messila, Al Rayyan Al Qadeem, Al Shaqab, Qatar National Library, Education City and Al Riffa.

This line will help football fans to travel to Education City stadium, which will host the Club World Cup final on December 21. The stadium will be inaugurated on Qatar National Day, which falls on December 18.

Operation timings for the Green Line will be the same as those for the Red and Gold Lines – Saturday through Thursday from 06:00 to 23:00. Friday will be from 14:00 to 23:00.

Doha Metro users can switch between the Red Line, Gold Line and Green line at Musheireb Station.

To cover a wider range and serve more neighborhoods and areas adjacent to the stations, new routes will be allocated to the Metro Link service, which is a shuttle bus service to transport passengers from neighboring areas to and from the metro stations.

