Doha Metro to open Gold Line for public from Thursday

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has announced that the trial operation of the Doha Metro’s Gold Line will start for the public this Thursday, November 21. The line extends from Ras Bu Abboud Station to Al Aziziyah Station.

The Gold Line, which runs east to west across Doha, includes 11 stations namely: Ras BU Abboud, National Museum, Souq Waqif, Musheireb, Bin Mahmoud, Al Sadd, Sudan, Jawaan, Al Waab, Sports City, Aziziyah.

Operation timings for the Gold Line will be the same as those for the Red Line – Saturday through Thursday from 06:00 to 23:00. Friday will be from 14:00 to 23:00

Doha Metro users can switch between the Red Line and the Gold Line at Musheireb Station.

To cover a wider range and serve more neighborhoods and areas adjacent to the stations, new routes will be allocated to the Metro Link service, which is a shuttle bus service to transport passengers from neighboring areas to and from the metro stations.