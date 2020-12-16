Doha Wins Bid to Host 2030 Asian Games

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doha, the sports capital of the region, on Wednesday won the 2030 Asian Games bid race against Saudi candidate city Riyadh.

The 45 Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) members voted to pick Doha ahead of Riyadh in Muscat.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Chairman of the OCA, announced the decision after the voting procedure that was conducted online.

This will be the second time that the Qatari capital will host the biggest multi-disciplined sports gathering after the Olympic Games.

Riyadh will host the Asian Games for the first time in 2034.

Doha hosted the 2006 Asian Games bringing together more than 10,000 athletes, players and media folks for the two-week gathering.

The Doha 2030 Bid Committee was represented by QOC Chairman H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and top athletes like Mutaz Barshim and Nada Arakji.

The 19th Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China, from September 10-25, 2022 and the 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026.