Expatriates, Visitors to Qatar Will Need Health Insurance for Basic Health Services

The Cabinet today approved a draft law regulating health care services and announced that all expatriates and visitors will have to obtain health insurance to receive basic health care services in Qatar.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani chaired the regular meeting held by the Cabinet this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

Cabinet approved a draft law regulating health care services within the state and referring it to the Shura Council.

The preparation of the draft law comes with the aim of providing an integrated, high-quality, efficient and sustainable health system, through:

Establishing the necessary policies, plans, procedures, systems and standards to provide health care services in governmental and private health facilities.

Determining the rights and duties of patients must be taken into account when receiving health care services.

Providing health care services to citizens in government health facilities free of charge.

Requiring all expatriates and visitors to the country to obtain health insurance to receive basic health care services.

Source: Qatar News Agency