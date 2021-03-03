GCO launches WhatsApp service to provide clarity on labour laws and regulations

Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) in cooperation with the Ministry of Administrative Development Labor & Social Affairs has launched an automated WhatsApp messaging service to provide clarity for employers and employees regarding Qatar’s labor laws and regulations.
The Whatsapp number is 60060601 and you can activate the service through this link: https://wa.me/97460060601?text=Hi
Once you activate the service by sending a Hi, it will give an option to select from six languages – Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Nepali, and Malayalam.
Then it gives seven options to reply to get the latest information on topics like – Know your rights, Apply through Qatar Visa Centre, Filing Labour Complaints, Application Status, Key Q&A’s and Important numbers.
