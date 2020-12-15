Hamad International Airport chosen as the Best Airport in the Middle East

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) has been voted as the “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the fourth consecutive year by Global Traveler’s GT Tested Reader Survey Awards. One of the most prestigious and respected accolades in the business travel industry, the award honours the sustained, outstanding customer service offered by HIA in its passenger-oriented airport experience.

For the 17th consecutive year, Global Traveler asked its distinguished readers to vote for their favourite travel products and experiences. An estimated 72 per cent of Global Traveler’s readers frequently travel in first and business class.

HIA’s commitment to enhancing passenger wellbeing has allowed the airport to place passengers at the heart of its airport experience. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, HIA has implemented numerous safety, security and wellbeing measures, along with new lifestyle offerings that aid in alleviating the stress caused by travelling during such times of crises.

As part of HIA’s swift and comprehensive steps towards passenger and employee safety against the pandemic, the airport has implemented the latest technologies like fully autonomous disinfectant robots, advanced thermal screening helmets, ultraviolet disinfection tunnels for all checked-in passenger luggage and an in-house developed face mask detection system to ensure the use of masks. HIA’s Smart Airport Program utilises self-service and biometric technology to provide passengers with a safe and contact-free check-in and bag-drop experience.

HIA has also added a suite of services and facilities to improve its passenger experience. It introduced a sleep lounge earlier this year with sleep pods and cabins, where visitors can pay by the hour to relax between flights. It also introduced new food and beverage options at the terminal including the exclusive Harrods Tea Room and a vegan café with a healthy and innovative menu. The airport has also opened a variety of high-end luxury retail outlets offering products available exclusively to HIA’s passengers.