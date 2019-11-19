Indian Community Festival to be held at MIA Park

WhatsApp 76 Shares

Embassy of India and Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) are set to conduct ‘Passage To India’, an Indian Community Festival at MIA Park.

In line with the Qatar India Year of Culture 2019, Embassy of India and Indian Cultural Centre will be conducting the mega event, ‘Indian Community Festival’ under the theme ‘Passage to India’ from December 12, said a release.

Hemant Kumar Dwivedi, First Secretary (Culture & Education) at Embassy of India met Salem Abdulla Al Aswad, Deputy Director Learning and Outreach & Sarah Tose, Head of Academic Programs for Museum of Islamic Art and agreed to organise the three day Indian Community Festival ‘Passage To India’, as an opening to the month-long ‘India Market’ Event to commence from December 12, 2019.

Dwivedi said that the various features of the Passage to India namely colorful cultural programs from Qatar and different states of India, Display of life-size monument of India (Al Zubara Fort, Taj Mahal, Red Fort), stalls/outlets showcasing various customs/features/materials from different states in India and food outlets, by licensed Indian vendors, providing various Indian delicacies from different states of India, to the visitors.

The meeting was also attended by Manikantan AP (President), Seenu Pillai (General Secretary) and Nirmala Shanmuga Pandian (Cultural Coordinator) of Indian Cultural Centre.

Salem Abdulla Al Aswad, assured that this event will the first of its kind with highest grade and will be an opportunity to appreciate the long-time Indian residents of Qatar who have contributed to the country’s growth. The entire event will supported by Seashore group.

Manikantan said that Indian Cultural Centre had conducted the Indian Community Festival during 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016, the latest one with the theme ‘Passage to India’. Previous experiences have shown up to 10,000 visitors to this event each day and we expect the same this year.

Published on 19 November 2019