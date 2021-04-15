Indian Embassy to give priority online appointment for healthcare workers

Expressing gratitude to Indian healthcare workers in Qatar, who are working tirelessly during Covid-19 pandemic, the Embassy of India has launched a separate online appointment system giving priority to their requests.
On its Twitter account, the embassy stated that anyone working in the healthcare sector can submit their requests for appointments through the Embassy website here.
This system will allow them to now seek priority appointments on their preferred date and time. Appointment requests will be processed expeditiously with the appointment confirmation mailed on their registered email.
“Embassy of India expresses its gratitude to Indian nationals working in the Healthcare Sector in Qatar, who are working tirelessly during pandemic to keep everyone safe in Qatar. Acknowledging their services and taking into consideration the fact that they are hard-pressed for time, Embassy has introduced a separate online appointment system to facilitate Passport, PCC and other attestation services on priority to Indian Healthcare workers,” stated the Embassy.
Source: The Peninsula