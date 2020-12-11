Indian nationals can now enjoy 10-day visa free travel to Oman

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Oman will exempt citizens of 103 countries including India from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to ten days. The move is in line with the country’s effort to promote and ease services for tourists.

The Embassy of India in Oman welcomed this decision and emphasised that it will help boost tourism, expand business linkages, and further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Royal Oman Police said:

“In support of the tourist movement and to facilitate the tourists wishing to visit the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police announces that the nationals of 103 countries will be exempted from entry visas to the Sultanate for a period of ten days, according to the specified controls and conditions, including the presence of a prior and confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance, and a return ticket. ”

The European countries exempt from the 10-day entry visa are Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Cyprus, Ukraine, Andorra, Italy, Bulgaria, San Marino, Switzerland, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Hungary, Serbia, Georgia, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Czech Republic, Vatican, Austria, Ireland, Britain, Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania, France, Latvia, Moldova and Netherlands.

For South America, travellers from Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay, Sirnam, Argentina, Brazil and Chile are exempt from visa for entering Oman for a duration of 10 days. In the Arab world, countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan, Algeria and Mauritania are added in the list.

And finally, Asian countries included in the list are India, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Iran, Ghana, French Australia Indonesia, Taiwan, Canada, Malaysia, Macau Island, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Thailand, South Africa, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Russia, People’s Republic of China, Seychelles, USA, Brunei Darussalam, Turkey, Korea, South New Zealand, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba, and Mexico.

Oman had restarted international flight operations on October 1, albeit for citizens and people having valid existing residency and work visas.

Currently, international operations between India and Oman are carried out under the air bubble agreement between the two countries.