Indian Restaurants in Alliston New Tecumseth, ON (2023)

Alliston is a charming settlement located in Simcoe County, Ontario, Canada. It is a part of the Town of New Tecumseth, which was formed by the amalgamation of Alliston and several nearby villages in 1991.
Known for its rich history, Alliston was once the potato capital of Canada and is now home to Honda Canada’s manufacturing plant. The town’s primary downtown area is located along Highway 89, known as Victoria Street, and is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and services.
Alliston is surrounded by beautiful conservation areas and provincial parks, offering a wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, fishing, and camping. The town is also home to several cultural landmarks, such as The Gibson Centre, Museum on the Boyne, and Banting Homestead Heritage Park, which celebrates the life and work of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin.
Whether you’re a history buff, nature lover, or simply looking for a charming place to visit, Alliston has something for everyone to enjoy. In this article, we will see what are the Indian restaurants in Alliston New Tecumseth, Ontario.
Indian Restaurants in Alliston
Currently there are no active Indian restaurants in Alliston New Tecumseth.
Closed Restaurants
The following restaurant which were operational in Alliston are now permanently closed:
- Indian Flames
- Chilli Pistols 77
- Bollywood Spice
If you have a restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
