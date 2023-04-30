The 10 Best Indian Restaurants in Barrie, ON (2023)

Barrie, a city located in Ontario, Canada, boasts a vibrant culinary scene with a variety of restaurants offering authentic Indian cuisine.
From classic curries to modern fusion dishes, Barrie’s Indian restaurants cater to a range of tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to Indian food in Barrie.
In this article, we will explore some of the best Indian Restaurants in Barrie, highlighting their specialties and what sets them apart. So, if you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply looking to try something new, read on to discover the top Indian restaurants in Barrie.
Best Indian Restaurants in Barrie
Taj Bistro
Chef Ketan Patel’s quest for uncompromising quality led him to build Taj Bistro, his visioned restaurant, in the year 2014. The restaurant’s brigade only focuses on delighting the guest with a never-ending trail of Indian feast with exceptional services.
Taj Bistro offers a wide range of Indian and international dishes, with a focus on authentic Indian flavors. Their specialty is their butter chicken, which is a must-try.
Location: 140 Dunlop St E #101, Barrie, ON L4M 6H9
Phone: (705) 252-8257
Opening Hours
You can find Taj Bistro Menu here.
Indian Curry and Grill House
Indian Curry and Grill House offers a variety of Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The restaurant’s specialty is its authentic Indian dishes, including biryanis, curries, and tandoori dishes.
Location: 311 Blake St, Barrie, ON L4M 1K7
Phone: (705) 915-1600
Opening Hours
- Monday to Thursday: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Friday: 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm
- Saturday: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm
- Sunday: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
- Tuesday: Closed
You can find Indian Curry and Grill House Menu here.
Twisted Indian Wraps
This restaurant specializes in Indian wraps, with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Their specialty is their kati rolls, which are made with fresh ingredients and flavorful spices.
With 14 outlets in 12 cities, Twisted Indian throws away the notion of unhealthy fast food, and embraces a better way: healthy food served fast.
Duckworth St Location: 353 Duckworth St, Barrie, ON L4M 5C2 – Tel: (705) 734-9894
Park Place Location: 90 Park Pl Blvd #7, Barrie, ON L4N 6P8 – Tel: (705) 726-3926
Opening Hours
- Duckworth St: 10:30 AM to 01:00 AM
- Park Place: 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM
You can find Twisted Indian Wraps Menu here.
TJ’s Pizza & Curry in a Hurry
This restaurant is known for its fusion of Indian and international cuisine, with a focus on pizza and curry dishes.
With 193 reviews on TripAdvisor, this restaurant is a local favorite.
Location: 20 Bell Farm Rd, Barrie, ON L4M 6E4
Phone: (705) 252-5816
Opening Hours
- Tuesday to Sunday: From 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm
- Closed on Mondays
You can find the TJ’s Pizza & Curry in a Hurry Menu here.
Tandoori Flavour
Tandoori Flavour specializes in serving delicious, authentic Indian food in the Barrie area. The restaurant offers a wide range of Indian dishes, including halal options.
Their specialty is their tandoori chicken, which is cooked in a traditional clay oven and served with fresh naan bread.
According to their website, this family restaurant is committed to providing our customers with exceptional food and outstanding service.
Location: 157 Bayfield St #5A, Barrie, ON L4M 3B4
Phone: (705) 243-7749
Opening Hours
- Tuesday to Sunday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm & 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Closed on Mondays
You can find Tandoori Flavour Menu here.
Tara Indian Cuisine
Chef brothers Yar and Nur Mohamamd have been tantalizing the palates of their customers since 1989. Their culinary prowess makes Tara Indian Cuisine Limited a most unique “palatal experience”. Catering to their customers, these easy-going brothers are happy to customize a meal to suit individual palates.
Tara Indian Cuisine offers a wide range of Indian dishes, with a focus on authentic flavors and fresh ingredients. Their specialty is their lamb vindaloo, which is a spicy and flavorful dish that is not for the faint of heart.
Location: 128 Dunlop St E, Barrie, ON L4M 1A4
Phone: (705) 503-2288
Opening Hours
- Monday to Saturday: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm and 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Sunday: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm
You can find the Tara Indian Cuisine Menu here.
The 7 Spice
The restaurant serves a variety of cuisines including street foods, burgers and sandwiches, different varieties of fries, Mexican, Italian, Western, and Taste of Asia dishes.
The restaurant’s cook-to-order concept ensures that customers are served fresh and healthy foods with less waiting time. The restaurant’s specialty is its homemade 7spiced ingredients and sauces.
North Barrie Location: 353 Duckworth St Unit 16, Barrie, ON L4M 5C2 – Tel: (705) 503-8898
Opening Hours
- Monday & Tuesday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
- Wednesday to Friday: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm
- Saturday: 12:00 noon – 11:00 pm
- Sunday: Closed
Downtown Barrie Location: 29 Maple Ave, Barrie, ON L4N 1R7 – Tel: (705) 503-9710
Opening Hours
- Tuesday to Saturday: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday: Closed
You can find The 7 Spice Menu here.
DesiLicious
DesiLicious Restaurant offers a variety of Indian cuisine, including vegetarian options. The restaurant’s specialty is its authentic Indian dishes, including biryanis, tandoori chicken, and butter chicken.
Location: 130 Bell Farm Rd Unit 12B, Barrie, Ontario L4M 6J4
Phone: (705) 252-0300
Opening Hours
- Monday – Thursday, Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m
You can find DesiLicious Menu here.
Tandoori Tonight
Tandoori Tonight is a family-owned Indian restaurant located in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. The restaurant specializes in North Indian cuisine and offers a variety of dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The restaurant’s specialty is its tandoori dishes, including tandoori chicken, lamb, and fish.
They also offer Hakka Chines and Street Food. With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, the chef is excited to present their vision to their guests.
Location: 6 Anne St N, Barrie, ON L4N 2B6
Phone: (705) 503-3328
Opening Hours
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday to Thursday: 3 pm -12 am
- Friday to Saturday: 3 pm – 1 am
- Sunday: 3 pm – 10 pm
You can find Tandoori Night Menu here.
Foodiez Barrie
Foodiez Barrie is a food truck with tempting experience of distinct Indian flavour. Their specialty is a perfect mixture of Indian street food and culture.
Location: 265 St. Vincent Street, Barrie ON L4M 3Z9.
Phone: (705) 905-7599
Opening Hours
Foodiez Barrie is open everyday from 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM.
You can find FoodiezBarrie Menu here.
These Indian restaurants in Barrie offer a diverse range of flavors and dining experiences, making them a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Indian cuisine in the area.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
