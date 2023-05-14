Indian Restaurants in Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON (2023)

Bradford West Gwillimbury is a town located in the south-central part of Ontario, Canada. It is a diverse community with a growing population and a rich cultural heritage.
One of the many cultural influences in the town is Indian cuisine, which has become increasingly popular in recent years. With a variety of Indian restaurants to choose from, residents and visitors alike can enjoy the flavors of India without having to travel far.
In this article, we will explore the top Indian restaurants in Bradford West Gwillimbury, highlighting their unique dishes and ambiance. Whether you are a fan of spicy curries or savory biryanis, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant town.
Indian Restaurants in Bradford West Gwillimbury
Golden Taste of Asia
Golden Taste of Asia is a popular restaurant located in the heart of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario, Canada. The restaurant serves authentic South Indian & Sri Lankan dishes, and has become a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.
The majority of their dishes are South Indian dishes and they are specialized in dosas. Their mission is to give our customers a place to celebrate life’s special moments by offering the best food, service, and ambience. They want to create an environment where absolute guest satisfaction is our highest priority.
Their most popular dishes are different types of dosas, idly, and butter chicken rice. They have around 500 reviews on Google with 4.3 star rating.
Location: 316 Holland St W, Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON L3Z 1H9
Phone: +1 (647) 666 2499
Opening Hours
- Monday : 4 pm – 10 pm
- Tuesday to Sunday: 11:30 am – 10 pm
You can find Golden Taste of Asia Menu here.
My Roti Place / My Dosa Place
My Roti Place / My Dosa Place is a popular restaurant located in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario. It is part of My Roti Place / My Dosa Place restaurants chain that specializes in Indian cuisine.
My Roti Place is known for its delicious and authentic roti, a type of Indian flatbread that is a staple in Indian cuisine. The menu at My Roti Place is carefully crafted to offer a variety of flavors and textures, with each dish made using fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Their speciality is “build your own roti”, where the customer can choose the roti, fill it up with chicken, lamb, fish, paneer etc. and add the curry of their choice. Their butter chicken roti, chicken tikka roti, and butter paneer roti are very popular.
They also sell other dishes like butter chicken poutine, biriyanis, and street foods like samosa and chaats. They have 18 outlets around Ontario.
You can find My Roti Place menu here.
My Dosa Place is known for its delicious and authentic dosas, a type of thin lentil and rice flour crepe that is a staple in South Indian cuisine. The menu at My Dosa Place is carefully crafted to offer a variety of flavors and textures, with each dish made using fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Their popular dishes include different types of dosas, idli, idiyappam, uthappam etc.
You can find My Dosa Place menu here.
Location: 16 Holland St W, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B9
Phone: +1 (905) 775 6555
Opening Hours
- Monday to Sunday: 11 am – 9 pm
Kabab and Karahi Bradford
Kabab and Karahi is a popular restaurant in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario, that specializes in Indian and Pakistani cuisine. The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes that are sure to satisfy any craving, from spicy curries to savory kebabs. The menu at Kabab and Karahi is carefully crafted to offer a variety of flavors and textures, with each dish made using fresh, high-quality ingredients.
Some of the most popular dishes at Kabab and Karahi include chicken kabab, butter chicken, chicken biryani, double kabab roll, and lahori chana. They also offer combo meals for two and five persons.
In addition to their main dishes, Kabab and Karahi also offers a variety of appetizers, such as samosas and chaats. The restaurant’s commitment to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and authentic cooking techniques ensures that every dish is bursting with flavor and made to perfection.
Overall, Kabab and Karahi is a must-visit for anyone looking for authentic Indian and Pakistani cuisine in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Location: 448 Holland St W, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B7
Phone: +1 (905) 551-6000
Opening Hours
- Wednesday to Monday: 12 noon – 10 pm
- Tuesday: Closed
You can find Kabab and Karahi’s menu here.
Closed Restaurants
Another Indian restaurant in Bradford, Mr. Kurry has been recently closed.
These Indian restaurants in Bradford, West Gwillimbury offer a diverse range of flavors and dining experiences, making them a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Indian cuisine in the area.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
