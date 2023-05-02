The Best Indian Restaurants in Collingwood, ON (2023)

Collingwood, a town located in Simcoe County, Ontario, Canada, is home to a growing culinary scene, with several restaurants offering authentic Indian cuisine. From traditional curries to modern fusion dishes, the town’s Indian restaurants cater to a range of tastes and preferences.
Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to Indian food in Collingwood. In this article, we will explore some of the Best Indian Restaurants in Collingwood, highlighting their specialties and what makes them stand out.
Indian Restaurants in Collingwood
Coriander Restaurant
Coriander Restaurant is an Indian Halal restaurant located in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. The restaurant opened its doors in 2018 and has since become a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant’s owners wanted to bring the authentic flavors of Indian cuisine to the town.
The restaurant’s menu features a variety of dishes, including classic curries like Butter Chicken, Chicken Korma, and Chicken Tikka Masala. Vegetarian options are also available, such as the Aloo Gobi and Chana Masala.
One of the restaurant’s specialties is the Tandoori Chicken, which is marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in a traditional clay oven. The restaurant also offers a variety of appetizers, including Samosas and Pakoras, as well as freshly baked Naan bread. They are also offering Student Special weekly menus.
Coriander Restaurant has received positive reviews from customers on various platforms, including TripAdvisor and Yelp. Customers have praised the restaurant for its flavorful dishes and friendly service.
Location: 115 First St Unit#2, Collingwood, ON L9Y 1A5
Phone: (705) 293-8646
Opening Hours:
Monday – Sunday: 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
You can find Coriander Restaurant Menu here.
Taj Grace of India Food Truck
Taj Grace of India is a family-owned food truck that specializes in home-style Indian cooking. The food truck has been serving up classic Indian cuisine in Collingwood, Ontario and has become a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The food truck is part of the Taj Grace of India Restaurant that operates in Angus, Ontario.
The owner, Taj Channa, has a passion for cooking and wanted to share the flavors of his family’s recipes with the community. The recipes used in the food truck have been passed down through generations and are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.
One of the most popular dishes at Taj Grace of India is the samosas, which are crispy, deep-fried turnovers filled with spiced potatoes and peas. The naan bread is also a hit with locals, with Taj saying “There is nothing else like our naan breads.” The food truck also offers a variety of curries, such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, and Lamb Rogan Josh.
Taj Grace of India has received positive reviews from customers on various platforms, including Simcoe.com and Collingwood Today. Customers have praised the food truck for its flavorful dishes, friendly service, and reasonable prices. The food truck can be found at Millennium Park on Heritage Drive in Collingwood and is open from Friday to Sunday, 12:30 to 8 p.m.
In addition to serving up delicious food, Taj Grace of India also offers catering services for events and parties. Customers can choose from a variety of menu options or work with the team to create a customized menu that meets their specific needs.
Overall, Taj Grace of India food truck is a must-try for anyone looking for authentic Indian cuisine in Collingwood. With its flavorful dishes, friendly service, and reasonable prices, it’s no wonder why this food truck has become a local favorite.
Location: 45 Heritage Dr, Collingwood, ON L9Y 0E8
Phone: (705) 970-4673
You can call in advance to check the timings of the food trailer as it is seasonal.
You can find Taj Grace of India Food Trailer Menu here.
Closed Restaurants
Two Indian restaurants in Collingwood, Ali’s Restaurant and V Pria’s Foods have been recently closed.
These Indian restaurants in Collingwood offer a diverse range of flavors and dining experiences, making them a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Indian cuisine in the area.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
