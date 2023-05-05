Best Indian Restaurants in Midland, ON (2023)

Midland, Ontario is a picturesque town located on the shores of Georgian Bay. It is a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty and rich history.
The town also boasts a diverse culinary scene that offers a variety of cuisines, including Indian cuisine. In this article, we will explore the best Indian restaurants in Midland, Ontario that are sure to satisfy your cravings for delicious and authentic Indian food.
Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a full-course meal, these restaurants offer a variety of options that cater to different tastes and preferences. So, let’s dive in and discover the top Indian Restaurants in Midland, Ontario.
Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine
Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine is a popular Indian restaurant located in Midland, Ontario. The restaurant is a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike who are looking to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.
The menu at Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine features a wide range of Indian dishes, including classic appetizers like samosas, vada-pav, pani-puri and pakoras, as well as a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian entrees.
Among their popular dishes are the chicken biryani and the vegetable biryani. The chicken biryani at Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine is a flavorful and aromatic dish that is made with tender chicken pieces cooked with basmati rice and a blend of spices.
The vegetable biryani at Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine is a vegetarian dish that is made with a variety of fresh vegetables, including carrots, peas, and potatoes, cooked with basmati rice and a blend of aromatic spices. The dish is topped with fried onions and served with raita, making it a perfect choice for vegetarians and vegans.
With their use of fresh ingredients and aromatic spices, these dishes are sure to satisfy your cravings for delicious and authentic Indian cuisine.
Overall, Maitreya Authentic Indian Cuisine is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the flavors of India in the heart of Midland. With their warm hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine, it is easy to see why this restaurant has become a local favorite.
Location: 854 Yonge St, Midland, ON L4R 2E7
Phone: (705) 433-3949
Opening Hours:
- Tuesday to Friday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM
- Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
You can find Maitreya Indian Cuisine Menu here.
