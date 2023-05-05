The Best Indian Restaurants in Wasaga Beach, ON (2023)

Wasaga Beach is a popular tourist destination in Ontario, Canada, known for its beautiful beaches and outdoor activities. It is also home to a diverse culinary scene that offers a wide range of cuisine options, including Indian cuisine.
In this article, we will explore the Best Indian Restaurants in Wasaga Beach that are sure to satisfy your cravings for delicious and authentic Indian food. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a full-course meal, these restaurants offer a variety of options that cater to different tastes and preferences.
Table of Contents
Indian Restaurants in Wasaga Beach
Wasagas Curry and Cocktail
Wasagas Curry and Cocktail is a popular Indian restaurant located in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Ever since opening in 2019 it has since become a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike who are looking to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.
The menu at Wasagas Curry and Cocktail features a wide range of Indian dishes, including classic appetizers like samosas and pakoras, as well as a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian entrees.
One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is the butter chicken, a creamy and flavorful dish that is a favorite among customers. The restaurant also offers a selection of cocktails and mocktails that pair perfectly with the spicy and savory flavors of the food.
In addition to their delicious food and drinks, Wasagas Curry and Cocktail is known for their friendly and attentive service. The staff is always ready to help customers navigate the menu and make recommendations based on their preferences.
Overall, Wasagas Curry and Cocktail is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the flavors of India in the heart of Wasaga Beach. With their warm hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine, it is easy to see why this restaurant has become a local favorite.
Location: 1470 Mosley St unit 10, Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2C2
Phone: (705) 352-8988
Opening Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 12 noon to 8 pm
- Friday – Saturday : 12 noon to 9 pm
- Sunday: 12 noon to 7 pm
You can find their menu on Doordash website.
Twisted Indian Wraps, Wasaga Beach
Twisted Indian Wraps is a popular Indian restaurant chain located in Canada. The Wasaga Beach outlet was opened in 2019 and has since become a favorite among locals and tourists who are looking for delicious and authentic Indian food.
The menu at Twisted Indian Wraps features a variety of Indian dishes, including wraps, tacos, and bowls that are filled with fresh ingredients and homemade chutneys. One of the restaurant’s signature dishes is the butter chicken wrap, which is a favorite among customers. The restaurant also offers vegan and gluten-free options, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.
In addition to their delicious food, Twisted Indian Wraps is known for their friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant is decorated with colorful murals and has a laid-back vibe that makes it a great spot for a casual meal with friends or family.
Overall, Twisted Indian Wraps is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the flavors of India in a unique and creative way. With their fresh ingredients, homemade chutneys, and friendly service, it is easy to see why this restaurant has become a popular spot in Wasaga Beach.
Location: 30 45th St S Unit 5, Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 0A6
Phone: (705) 352-8827
Opening Hours:
- Sunday to Thursday: 10 AM – 9 PM
- Friday to Saturday: 10 AM – 10 PM
You can find Twisted Indian Wraps Menu here.
Closed Restaurants
Another Indian restaurant in Wasaga Beach, Samosa Gate & Café has been recently closed.
These Indian restaurants in Wasaga Beach offer a diverse range of flavors and dining experiences, making them a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Indian cuisine in the area.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
Nearby Restaurants
You can also check restaurants in nearby places:
- Best Indian Restaurants in Collingwood
- Best Indian Restaurants in Barrie
- Best Indian Restaurants in Orillia
- Best Indian Restaurants in Midland
- Best Indian Restaurants in Angus Essa
Copyright © NRICafe.com – Full or partial reproduction of this article is prohibited.