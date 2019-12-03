Indian university education available in Qatar next year

WhatsApp 0 Shares

A long wait for the Indian parents for affordable, quality higher education in Qatar for their children seems to be ending next year.

DPS MIS Group says they are opening colleges offering courses in arts, science, commerce and liberal arts in 2020.

A press release from the DPS in Doha said an MoU was signed to this effect between Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar and Milestone International Education chairman Ali A. Latif Al Mesned on Wednesday in New Delhi.

MIE executive committee president Hassan Chougule called it a big achievement for the DPS MIS Group, Qatar.

“In association with Mohammed Bin Hammam and Ali A. Latif Al Mesned, we are providing pre-KG to college degrees now,” he said. It’s a “complete educational solution to all parents, and residents of Qatar and the Indian community in particular.”

SPPU registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar, Qatar Ambassador to India Mohammad Al Khater, Qatar’s Ministry of Education undersecretary Dr Ibrahim Al Nuaimi and other ministry representatives were also present.

The signing took place on the sidelines of FICCI International Higher Education Conference held at Vigyan Bhavan, a property of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

