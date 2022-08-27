Indians in Oman: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

Sultanate of Oman is an Arab state in Western Asia, specifically near the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula. It borders the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the west, the United Arab Emirates on the northwest, and the Republic of Yemen on the southwest.
Indians in Oman constitute almost 20% of Oman’s total population and are the largest expatriate community in the country. Here is everything you need to know about the Indian community in Oman.
About Oman
With an area of approximately 309,500 square kilometres and a population density of approximately 2.867 million people, it is the third largest country in the Arabian Peninsula.
The Sultanate is one of the most geographically diverse Arab countries since all its governorates have different terrain types.
Since 1970 AD, Sultan Qaboos bin Said has ruled the country with a hereditary royal government system and Muscat as its capital. HM Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik was appointed the Sultan of Oman on 11 January 2020.
Indians in Oman
The Indian migration to Oman appears to be to spread their commercial activities and share profits, but their mutual good relations have existed since the 7th century.
There are about 624,000 Indians in Oman, of which around 484,000 are workers and professionals. Some Indian families have lived in Oman for more than 150 years. Oman’s Indian Embassy estimates that around 3000 Indian-origin citizens, 80% of whom are women, have Omani citizenship.
India-Oman Relations
A warm and cordial relationship exists between India and Oman, linked by geography, history, and culture. In 1955, diplomatic relations were established between India and Oman, and in 2008 the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership.
Bilateral relations between India and Oman are based on shared interests, mutual understanding, and respect for each other’s priorities, concerns, and sensitivities. A key feature of this relationship has been regular visits and exchanges at the highest levels.
Oman is a strategic partner of India and a key interlocutor in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
Approximately 42,000 Indian students are educated in 21 Indian schools offering the CBSE curriculum. Hindu merchants have two temples, one over a century old, and their cremation grounds. Several churches and Gurudwaras have been permitted over the past two decades.
Indians in Oman: Cultural Ties
The Indian community in Oman is organized through Indian social clubs in Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Sur. Several subgroups of these clubs are called Linguistic Wings, which cater to their members’ cultural and social needs.
Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 was conferred on Late HM Sultan Qaboos, the long-time ruler of Oman in March 2021, in recognition of his leadership in strengthening the ties between India & Oman and his efforts to promote peace in the Gulf region.
Indian Embassy in Oman
A Consulate of India was opened in Muscat in February 1955. In April 1960, it became a Consulate General, and in 1971, it became a full-fledged Embassy. In January 2008, the Embassy moved to its premises in Al Khuwair’s Diplomatic area.
The Office of the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman was assumed by HE Amit Narang on October 24, 2021. Below are the contact details of the Embassy:
Indian Embassy, Sultanate of Oman
Jami’at Al – Dowal Al – Arabiya Street,
Diplomatic Area, Al Khuwair
Tel. No. (+968) 24684500
24 Hr Emergency Helplines
Labour/Welfare related issues: +968 80071234
For passport & consular work: +968 98282270
