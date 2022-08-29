Indians in Qatar: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

The State of Qatar is a peninsula country in the Middle East, sharing its south land border with Saudi Arabia. Its territory comprises several islands, including Halul, Shraouh, and Al-Asshat.
The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the State of Qatar. Here is everything you need to know about Indians in Qatar.
About Qatar
In terms of area, Qatar occupies 11,521 square kilometres. Qatar has an estimated population of 2.8 million. Qatar’s capital, Doha, is home to over 80% of the nation’s population.
The Amir is the head of the government’s executive power, supported by the Council of Ministers. On 25th June 2013, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani assumed his duties as Amir of Qatar.
On 2 December 2010, Qatar was awarded the right to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.
Indians in Qatar
It is estimated that there are 700,000 Indians in Qatar. As the largest expatriate community in Qatar, they are engaged in a broad range of professions, including medicine, engineering, education, finance, banking, business, and media, as well as blue-collar jobs.
The Indian community in Qatar is highly regarded for their honesty, hard work, qualifications, and contribution to Qatar’s development and progress.
In recent years, the Embassy of India and the Indian Cultural Centre have conducted several Indian Community Festivals in Doha.
India-Qatar Relations
With historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement between the two governments, cooperation between India and Qatar has been steadily growing in diverse sectors.
In 2020-21, India’s bilateral trade with Qatar was $9.21 billion. During 2020-21, India exported US$ 1.28 billion to Qatar and imported US$ 7.93 billion from Qatar. Regarding LNG imports, Qatar is India’s largest supplier, accounting for over half of the country’s total. As a result of direct shipping lines linking Indian ports with Qatar, Qatar’s imports from India have increased substantially over the past 2-3 years.
Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) reports that more than 6000 Indian companies are operating in the country.
A direct maritime service between India and Qatar – the “India Qatar Express Service” (IQX), was inaugurated in 2017 by Qatar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC). The line links Hamad Port in Qatar with Mundra (Gujarat) and Nhava Sheva Port (Maharashtra) in India.
In 2018, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani allocated USD 5 million (Rs 35 crore) to help provide shelter for those displaced by the floods in Kerala. Those affected by the big floods were provided emergency relief by Qatar Charity’s representative in India.
The Joint Statement issued during PM Modi’s visit to Qatar envisioned 2019 as the India-Qatar Year of Culture. On the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in 2019, Qatar Post released commemorative stamps at an event dubbed “Celebrating Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom.”
During the COVID-19 surge in India in 2021, Qatar Airways supported international efforts by shipping free medical aid and equipment to the country. 300 tonnes of aid were transported from across the airline’s global network to India, where it is most needed. The cargo contained PPE equipment, oxygen canisters, and other essential medical items.
Indian Embassy in Qatar
In June 2016, the Indian Embassy in Qatar moved to its new premises in Onaiza, West Bay. Dr. Deepak Mittal is the current Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar. Below are the contact details of the Embassy:
Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar
Villa No 86 & 90, Street No. 941,
Al Eithra Street, Zone 63, Doha
Tel No for all enquiries: 4425 5777
