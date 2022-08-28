Indians in UAE: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a country in Western Asia located at the eastern end of the Arabian Peninsula. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates. Here is everything you need to know about Indians in UAE.
About UAE
The UAE is an elective monarchy formed from a federation of seven emirates, consisting of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. UAE shares borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia and maritime borders with Qatar and Iran in the Persian Gulf.
It has a total area of 83,600 square kilometres and an estimated population of 9.3 million people.
Abu Dhabi is the nation’s capital, while Dubai, the most populous city, is its international hub. On 14 May 2022, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as the UAE’s new president after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
India-UAE Relations
Historically, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed close cultural, religious, and economic ties. There is evidence of trade links between India and the UAE for centuries. Due to opportunities in petroleum, the UAE has experienced a tremendous increase in the number of Indian residents.
In 1972, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations. Cultural cooperation between the two countries is governed by the Cultural Agreement of 1975. There has been an increase in high-level bilateral visits between India and the UAE in recent years, which has given impetus to the traditionally strong bilateral ties between the two countries.
Economic and commercial relations between India and the UAE are growing rapidly, contributing to the stability and strength of their bilateral relationship. A Joint Defence Co-operation Committee (JDCC) at the Ministry level and Naval Staff Talks at the HQ level oversee defence cooperation between the two countries.
Indians in UAE
It is estimated there are 3.4 million Indians in the UAE, which is nearly 40 per cent of the country’s population. The majority of the Indian community in the UAE is made up of 1 million migrants from Kerala and 450,000 migrants from Tamil Nadu.
About 40% of Indians in the UAE are white-collar professionals. Many Indian entrepreneurs have established successful business franchises in the UAE.
The Emirati society is quite familiar with Indian culture and showed great interest when India participated as the Country of Honour at the Abu Dhabi Festival last year.
Moreover, the UAE’s recognition of Indian culture was further demonstrated in April 2019 when India participated as the Guest of Honour Country at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.
Several Hindi/Malayalam TV/radio channels are available in the UAE with substantial viewership. Commercial Hindi, Malyalam, and Tamil films are shown in the UAE’s major theatres and cinema halls. Indians living in the UAE celebrate almost all Indian festivals enthusiastically.
Indian Embassy in UAE
The UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, while the Indian Embassy in the UAE opened in 1973. H. E. Sunjay Sudhir is the Ambassador of India to the UAE. Below are the contact details of the Embassy:
Embassy of India, Abudhabi, UAE
Plot No. 10, Sector W-59/02,
Diplomatic Area, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Tel: 00-971-2-4492700
