Lusail drive-through vaccination: People without car can take second dose in taxi

17 March 2021 / Leave a Comment
Lusail-Drive-Through-Vaccine-Centre

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said that people without a car can take their second dose in a taxi at Lusail COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Center.

People receiving the second dose of vaccine are eligible to visit the COVID-19 drive-through vaccination centre in Lusail. Those scheduled to receive their second dose can go directly to the drive-through centre on their scheduled day, without the need for an appointment. 

  • People attending the Drive-Through Center will be seen on a first-come-first-seen basis. At peak times you may be required to wait while other people are seen first.
  • People using the Center must complete the vaccination process in a car or suitable vehicle – it cannot be done on foot. However, people who do not own a car can visit the Center and complete the vaccination process in a taxi.

The Drive-Through Center is operational from 11a m to 10 pm, 7 days a week. The last entrance to the Center is 9 pm daily. 

In the first few weeks of operation, the busiest times have been between 11 am and 1 pm daily. For the fastest and most efficient experience, it is recommended that people visit between 2 pm and 7 pm. 

Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will schedule eligible people for their second dose at the drive-through centre, at the time of their first dose appointment at health centres.

The drive-through centre is behind the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, open from 11 am to 10 pm every day. People will be seen on a first-come-first-seen basis and the last entrance to the centre will be at 9 pm.

