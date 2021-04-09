News about exempting technical inspection false, clarifies Woqod

In a Twitter post, Woqod clarified that the news about exempting vehicles from technical inspection by Fahes is false. This clarification comes in light of a false news circulating in social media about the same matter.
Woqod also urged all of its customers “to take information about FAHES only from the official communication channels of WOQOD or those of the Traffic Department.”
During the lockdown in 2020, Fahes was closed for few months during which vehicles were renewed automatically without technical inspection.
In the restrictions announced yesterday by Qatar cabinet, technical inspection by Fahes has not been closed.
People were sharing wrong info about technical inspection on social media and Woqod in its post clarified the same.
Source: The Peninsula Qatar