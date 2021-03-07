News about visit visas open for Indians false, clarifies Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Qatar has dismissed social media posts about visit visas and visa on arrival reopening in Qatar as false.
The embassy issued a clarification on Sunday on Twitter after the posts saying citizens of India can be granted a visa waiver for 30 days upon arrival in Qatar started circulating on social media and WhatsApp.
“To prevent and control the spread of the pandemic, Qatar is NOT issuing new visit/ family/ tourist visas. The social media posts that the visit visas and visa on arrival have reopened in Qatar are FALSE. The Embassy of India remains in touch with the Qatar authorities in the matter,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.
