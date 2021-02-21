PHCC to start using Moderna vaccines at three health centers

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Primary Health Care Corporation will commence administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in three of its health centers: Al Wajba, Lebaib, and Thumama, from tomorrow, Monday 22 February.

The move comes following the initial delivery of Moderna vaccines last week, with more quantities of the vaccines due in the coming weeks.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation, said: “We were clear from the outset that we only wanted to administer safe and effective vaccines for the people of Qatar that are approved in Qatar and internationally and it is very encouraging that we can now add the Moderna vaccine to the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in our vaccination program. The Moderna vaccine is very similar to the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine and people should not be concerned about which vaccine they are given. As with Pfizer and BioNTech, studies show the Moderna vaccine is nearly 95 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection after two doses and it has been extensively tested and found to be safe for people aged 18 years and over,” said Dr. Al Khal.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is already being used in many countries around the world and has been approved for safety and efficacy by the US Food and Drug Administration, European Union, United Kingdom and the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Control at the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

“Patients booked in for vaccination appointments at Al Wajba, Lebaib, and Thumama health centers will be informed which vaccine they will receive: Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech. The appointment process remains the same, with our PHCC teams continuing to directly contact people who meet the current eligibility criteria and schedule them for appointments. As more quantities of the Moderna vaccine become available to us throughout March we will increase the number of health centers using both types of vaccine,” said Dr. Mariam Abdulmalik, Managing Director of PHCC.