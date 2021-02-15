QA extends booking for medics campaign

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced the extension of ticket booking for healthcare professionals, the beneficiaries of its medics campaign.

“To all the healthcare professionals who received our medics campaign giveaway, we have more good news for you. If you haven’t been able to book your ticket or travel to date due to the pandemic, fret not as the booking date will be extended to September 30, 2021 with travel valid until March 31, 2022, subject to availability. Details will be emailed to you. Thank you for your heroic efforts,” Qatar Airways tweeted yesterday.