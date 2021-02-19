QA to become first global airline to offer 100% touch-free in-flight entertainment

WhatsApp 0 Shares

Qatar Airways will soon become the first global airline to offer passengers 100 percent ZeroTouch technology for its award winning Oryx One in-flight entertainment system across the A350 fleet as part of the airline’s latest COVID-19 safety measures. The Zero-Touch technology, introduced in partnership with the Thales AVANT IFE system, will enable A350 passengers to pair their electronic devices (PEDs) with their seat-back IFE screen by connecting to ‘Oryxcomms’ Wi-Fi and simply scanning a QR code displayed on the screen.

They can use their PEDs to navigate and enjoy more than 4,000 options on offer through the airline’s award-winning Oryx One inflight entertainment system, limiting the frequency of onboard surface contact and providing greater peace of mind throughout their journey. Qatar Airways is also set to become the first airline in Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region to offer passengers in Business and Economy the option to pair their personal Bluetooth headphones with the on-board seat-back IFE system in all cabins on the Boeing 787-9 fleet. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker, said: “As an industry leader in the fight against COVID-19 and the first global airline to recently achieve a 5-Star rating in the coveted Skytrax Airline Safety Rating,

Qatar Airways is committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and hygiene on-board its aircraft at all times. The introduction of the state-of-the-art Zero-Touch technology and enabling passengers to use their Bluetooth headset on board is an important step in taking our already rigorous and stringent COVID-19 precautions to another level, limiting passenger surface contact and preventing any possible spread of infection on board

“We hope it provides yet further assurance of the safety of air travel, as well as offering passengers on board increased confidence that they are enjoying the most consistently advanced customer experience available in the sky.” Qatar Airways recently became the first global airline to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. This follows HIA’s recent success as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

These recognitions assure passengers worldwide that airline health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination if they need to.