Qatar Extends Quarantine Hotel Packages till 15 February

Qatar has extended hotel quarantine packages for people coming from countries which are not in the low-risk list till February 15, 2021.

“For all arrivals including Nationals, Residents and Visa holders, Quarantine requirements are now extended for all arrival dates up to 15 February 2021,” Discover Qatar said on their website.

Around 28 hotels are shown on the website for booking and the price ranges from QR 1950 to QR 4877.

Previously booking option was available only till December 31.

“Please do not book a “Welcome Home Package” until you have read the FAQ’s, you know what type of quarantine you will be required to complete, and you have the approval to travel to Qatar,” Discover Qatar said on their website.