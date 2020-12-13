Photos: Qatar launches new currency design; QAR 200 currency note for the first time

WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has unveiled a new series of Qatari Riyal banknotes today at a press conference held at the bank headquarters.

QCB has also unveiled a 200-riyal currency note for the first time. The new notes will come into circulation on Qatar National Day, which falls on December 18.

The front designs of the new banknotes share a common theme based on traditional geometric patterns, the State of Qatar flag, Qatari flora (Dreama) and an ornate gate representing the historical Qatari architecture.

The back designs comprise themes reflecting Qatari tradition, Islamic history, culture, flora and fauna and development of education, sport and the economy.

The new QR200 banknote shows pictures of the Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar National Museum and Museum of Islamic Art.

The fourth issue added a number of improved security features to the banknotes, such as the see-through foil window on which Qatar’s coat of arms is printed.

QR 50 shows Qatar Central Bank building and the Ministry of Finance building.

QR10 shows Lusail Stadium, Torch Tower (Aspire Zone), Sidra Medicine and Education City (Qatar Foundation).

QR5 shows Traditional desert scene comprising fauna (Arab horses, Camel, Oryxes), flora (Al Qataf) and ‘hair tent (buryuut hajar)’.

QR1 shows Traditional Dhow (Bateel) and the Oyster and Pearl Monument.

Some highlights of the new notes:

The numerals and horizontal line prints are raised for the benefit of blind and visually impaired.

When you lift the banknote up to the light to see the incomplete shapes on the front and back of the note combine to form the banknote’s value.

Lift the banknote up to the light to see the watermark of the State of Qatar Crest and denomination numerals.

Each security thread shows the value of the denomination

Tilt the banknote and you can see changes to the appearance of the hologram, changes to the appearance of the security thread and the Dreama flower on the gate changing colour and a bright circle moving within the flower.

The QCB official said that the old banknotes can be exchanged through local banks in three months and after that from Qatar central bank.

Until 1966, Qatar used the Indian rupee as its currency, in the form of Gulf rupees. When India devalued the rupee in 1966, Qatar, along with the other states using the Gulf rupee, chose to introduce its own currency. Qatar began issuing the Qatari riyal on May 19, 1973, in denominations of 1, 5, 10, 100, and 500 riyals. A 50-riyal note was issued in 1976.