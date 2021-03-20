Qatar’s minimum wage law comes into effect from today

Qatar’s Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs has announced the implementation of the new minimum wage for all workers, starting from today.
As per the Law No. 17 of 2020 regarding setting the minimum wage for workers and domestic workers, all companies must comply with the minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals and revise the employment contracts accordingly.
As well as to allocate an allowance by the employer in the event that adequate housing and food for the worker or domestic worker are not provided, and the minimum housing allowance is QR500, the minimum food allowance is QR300, with the obligation to amend the employment contracts, the Ministry said in a statement on its website yesterday.
Last September, the Ministry announced a six-month transition period to modify the conclusion of contracts so that employers could be able to prepare for the transition.
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs emphasizes that adopting minimum basic wage, housing and food would generate better relations between the employer and the employee.
The State of Qatar is the first country in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage law. The Ministry has conducted awareness campaigns for workers in multiple languages. For inquiries, you can call the hotline 16008.