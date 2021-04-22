UAE suspends flights from India starting April 25

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority suspended all flights from India, except transit flights, Gulf News has reported.
Passengers from India have been temporarily barred from travelling to the UAE with effect from Sunday, April 25, sources said on Thursday.
The travel ban, which comes into effect from 11.59pm on Saturday, April 24, is subject to review after 10 days.
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, added Gulf News.
The Khaleej Times daily quoted notices sent by UAE-based airlines to trade partners.
UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, flights of businessmen and golden residency visa holders are exempted from the entry restrictions. Those exempted will have to undergo RT-PCR tests before flying and undergo a 10-day quarantine.
They also need to undergo PCR tests on days four and eight after arrival.
India recorded 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest tally anywhere during the pandemic.