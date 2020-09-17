WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Avenger’s films are based on superheroes featured in various comic books published by Marvel. American media franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe released the first Avengers film back in 2012. The movie was a huge success and three more Avengers movies have been released since then.

The most recent Marvel movies, Avengers: Endgame, generated a mammoth $2.79 billion at the box office. This made it the highest-grossing movie of all time. The Avengers movies are popular all over the world, including in Asian countries like India. This is unusual for a market that is typically dominated by local films.

Let’s take a look at what makes avengers so popular in India.

Incredible visual effects

Research by Cash Lady found that Avengers: Endgame was voted as the most popular superhero movie in India. One of the main reasons why Indians enjoy Avengers so much is because of the incredible visual effects throughout the movie.

Avengers: Endgame had a production budget of between $350 million and $400 million, according to screenrant.com. This makes it one of the most expensive movies ever produced. Having such an impressive budget meant that the production team could afford to splash out on the latest cutting-edge movie technology. This resulted in epic battle scenes and some of the most impressive visual footage seen in cinematic history.

Unique storyline

Avengers marks the first time in cinematic history where a team of superheroes is brought together in one film. The films feature several of Marvel’s best-known superheroes including Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, and Captain America.

The unique storyline sets Avengers apart from other superhero movies and adds a new level of interest and excitement for superhero fans. When Avengers: Endgame was released in India, it broke all the Indian box office records and saw fans flocking to cinemas in the biggest cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, and New Delhi. This shows how invested Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise.

Award-winning cast

Another key reason why Avengers has become so popular is because of it’s star-studded cast of award-winning actors and actresses. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have appeared in Avengers include Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo.

As a result of the impressive cast, Avengers is renowned for its high-quality acting and performances. Having so many talented actors and actresses in one film makes Avengers exciting and entertaining to watch.

Final thoughts

The Avengers movies are one of the most successful film franchises of all time. Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job adapting comic book classics into some of the most profitable and high-anticipated blockbuster movies in cinematic history.

Avengers has fans all around the world and is the first movie Hollywood movie to break the box office records in India. This is unique for a country where local films like The Mahabharata tend to dominate the box office. Above, are some of the key reasons why Avengers has become so popular in India.