Indians in Kuwait: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

The State of Kuwait is located on the Arabian Peninsula, along the northwest rim of the Arabian Gulf. Kuwait shares maritime boundaries with Iran as well as borders with Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the State of Kuwait. Here is everything you need to know about Indians in Kuwait.
About Kuwait
Kuwait has a population of 4.67 million, including 1.85 million Kuwaiti citizens and 2.8 million foreign nationals from over 100 countries as of 2022.
Kuwait has a total land area of 17,818 square kilometres and a coastal length of approximately 500 kilometres. In 2020, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah became the ruler of Kuwait.
Indians in Kuwait
The Indian ministry of external affairs estimates that there are around one million Indians in Kuwait. Most of these immigrants come from the south Indian states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
Professionals like engineers, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management professionals and consultants, architects, retail traders and businessmen mainly constitute the Indian community.
Recently there has been an increase in qualified Indian experts in Kuwait, especially in the software and financial sectors. Health specialists and paramedical staff from India are highly regarded in Kuwait.
Kuwait has 24 Indian schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Approximately 300 Indian associations are registered with the Embassy. They regularly organize sociocultural programs for their members.
India-Kuwait Relations
Kuwait and India have historically enjoyed warm and friendly ties, rooted in history and sustained by people-to-people exchanges. Kuwait has consistently listed India as one of its top ten trading partners.
The Indian Rupee was Kuwait’s legal tender until 1961 since it has been a natural trading partner. In 2021, the two countries marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Indian Embassy in Kuwait
Upon Kuwait’s independence in June 1961, the Government of India was represented by a Trade Commissioner and later by a Consul General. In 1962, the representation was upgraded to an Embassy.
On August 4, 2020, Ambassador Sibi George joined the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Below are the contact details of the embassy:
Embassy of India, Kuwait
Diplomatic Enclave, Arabian Gulf Street,
P.O. Box 1450, Safat-13015, Kuwait.
Emergency Number: +965-22519532
