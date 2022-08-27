Indians in Saudi Arabia: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is a country on the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia. Here is everything you need to know about Indians in Saudi Arabia.
About Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has a land area of about 2,215,000 square kilometres, making it the fifth-largest country in Asia, the second-largest in the Arab world, and the largest in Western Asia. The Kingdom’s population is estimated to be above 35 million.
The ruler of the Kingdom and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the Crown Prince.
Indians in Saudi Arabia
The discovery of oil in 1938 led to the arrival of relatively few Indian migrant workers in modern-day Saudi Arabia. This number skyrocketed during the oil boom of the 1970s.
Today, there are approximately 2.2 million Indians in Saudi Arabia, making it the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom. Among them are those from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and most recently, Gujarat, Bihar, and Purvanchal.
There is a great deal of respect for Indians in Saudi Arabia due to their sense of discipline and their law-abiding and peaceful nature. The contributions made by the Indian community to the development of Saudi Arabia are well acknowledged.
India-Saudi Arabia Relations
Due to centuries-old economic and cultural ties, Saudi Arabia and India enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Diplomatic relations were established in 1947, followed by high-level visits.
Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth biggest trading partner. Over 18% of India’s crude oil imports come from Saudi Arabia. The bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at US$29.28 billion during the FY 2021-22 (Apr-Dec).
Around 745 Indian companies are registered as joint ventures and 100% owned entities in the Kingdom, with investments totalling US$2 billion.
Throughout the Covid pandemic, both nations shared their national experiences and worked together to ensure the continued flow of food, medicines, and other essentials.
Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia
In 1948, India established its diplomatic mission in Jeddah as a consulate, then as a consulate general, then as a legation, and from 1957 as an embassy. In 1996, the Embassy moved into a newly constructed building in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
H.E. Dr Ausaf Sayeed is the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia. Below are the contact details of the embassy:
Embassy of India, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
B-1, Diplomatic Quarter
Riyadh- 11693, Saudi Arabia
24-hour Helplines:
00-966-11-4884697
00-966- 542126748 (Mobile with WhatsApp)
800 247 1234 (Toll-Free Number)
Related Articles:
References: