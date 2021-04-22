All travellers to Qatar need Covid-19 test within 72 hours before arrival: MOPH

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has made it mandatory for all travellers coming to the State of Qatar to undergo a Covid-19 test at a medical center accredited by the local Ministry of Health in the country they come from within 72 hours before their arrival in Qatar.
This new protocol will take effect from next Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Dr Maryam Ali Abdul-Malik, Managing Director of the Primary Health Care Corporation stressed that all travellers coming to Qatar must undergo a Covid-19 examination in a medical centre accredited by the local Ministry of Health within 72 hours before their arrival in the State of Qatar and that the result of the examination should be negative.
Some categories will have a Covid-19 test on arrival at the airport, as determined by the Ministry of Public Health.