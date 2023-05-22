Best Indian Restaurants in Keswick, Georgina, ON (2023)

If you’re a fan of Indian cuisine and find yourself in Keswick, Georgina, Ontario, you’re in luck! This charming town on the eastern shore of Lake Simcoe is home to an Indian restaurant that offers a variety of dishes to satisfy your cravings.
In this article, we’ll explore the best Indian restaurants in Keswick, Georgina, Ontario, based on their menu, quality of food, service, and overall dining experience.
Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor, this guide will help you discover the top spot to enjoy delicious Indian cuisine in Keswick.
About Keswick, Georgina
Keswick is a community located in the town of Georgina, Ontario, Canada. Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Simcoe, Keswick is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches, parks, and recreational activities.
The town of Georgina is located in the northernmost part of the Regional Municipality of York and is home to a diverse population of approximately 46,000 people.
With its rich history, natural beauty, and vibrant community, Keswick and Georgina offer a unique blend of small-town charm and modern amenities.
Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore the great outdoors, or enjoy a delicious meal, Keswick and Georgina have something to offer everyone.
Indian Restaurants in Keswick, Georgina,
Bombay Boys Indian Cuisine
Bombay Boys Indian Cuisine is an Indian restaurant located in Keswick, a community in Georgina, Ontario.
The restaurant offers a wide variety of authentic Indian dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Some of their popular dishes include butter chicken, lamb curry, tandoori chicken, and biryani. They also offer a range of appetizers, such as samosas and pakoras, and a variety of naan breads.
The restaurant has a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, with friendly staff and prompt service. The interior is decorated with traditional Indian artwork and decor, creating an authentic atmosphere.
Bombay Boys Indian Cuisine has received positive reviews on both TripAdvisor and Yelp, with many customers praising the quality of the food and the friendly service.
The restaurant also offers takeout and delivery services for customers who prefer to enjoy their food at home.
Location: 443 The Queensway S, Keswick, ON L4P 3J4
Phone: (905) 657-6696
Opening Hours
- Monday: 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm
- Tuesday to Friday: 10:45 am to 01:45 pm and 04:15 pm to 08:30 pm
- Saturday to Sunday: 12:30 pm to 8.30 pm
You can find Bombay Boys Menu here.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
