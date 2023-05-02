The Best Indian Restaurants in Orillia, ON (2023)

Orillia, a small city located in Ontario, Canada, is home to a diverse culinary scene, with several restaurants offering authentic Indian cuisine. From traditional curries to street food-inspired dishes, the city’s Indian restaurants cater to a range of tastes and preferences.
In this article, we will explore some of the Best Indian Restaurants in Orillia, highlighting their specialties and what makes them stand out. So, if you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply looking to try something new, read on to discover the top Indian restaurants in Orillia.
Table of Contents
Indian Restaurants in Orillia
5 Rivers Restaurant
5 Rivers Restaurant is an Indian cuisine restaurant located in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. According to the owners Chahal family, they are trying to offer the same taste of Punjabi food (Punjab is the Land of 5 Rivers) in their own distinctive style.
The restaurant is known for its flavorful and authentic Indian dishes. It offers a wide variety of dishes, including the popular Butter Chicken, Chicken Masala, and Chicken Saag. Vegetarian options are also available, such as the flavorful Paneer Korma and Chilli Paneer.
For those who enjoy spicy food, the Vindaloo Chicken and Karahi are highly recommended.
Location: 1035 Mississaga St W, Orillia, ON L3V 3C7
Phone: (705) 259-0955
Opening Hours
- Monday – Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 08:00 PM
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday – Sunday: 10:00 AM – 08:00 PM
You can find 5 Rivers Restaurant Menu here.
Twisted Indian Wraps
Twisted Indian Wraps is a popular restaurant that specializes in Indian cuisine and offers a variety of dishes ranging from wraps and bowls to Indian meals and smoothies.
Founders Priya and Andy Gogia leveraged their background in the food industry, a knack for processes and a powerful work ethic to run several popular franchises before starting their own brand. Currently Twisted Indian Wraps operates in 13 locations including GTA, Orillia, and near-by Barrie.
Twisted Indian Wraps has received positive reviews from customers on various platforms, including TripAdvisor and Orillia & Lake Country Tourism.
Customers have praised the restaurant for its flavorful and unique dishes, such as the Butter Chicken Poutine and Indian Burgers.
The restaurant also offers a variety of vegetarian options, such as the Vegan Burger and Salad Bowls. In addition, the restaurant offers a range of smoothies and homemade mango ice cream (Kulfi).
Location: 685 University Ave Unit 3, Orillia, ON L3V 6H2
Phone: (705) 327-2429
Opening Hours
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 am to 9 pm and offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery services.
You can find Twisted Indian Wraps menu here.
Chachu’s Orillia
Bonus Addition: Unlike the other restaurants in this list, Chachu’s is not an Indian Restaurant. However this Pakistani Restaurant chain features many popular dishes from the Indian subcontinent.
Chachu’s Orillia is a Pakistani street food restaurant located in downtown Orillia, Ontario, Canada. The restaurant opened its fifth location in Orillia in May 2023, taking over the space previously occupied by 5 Indian Sisters restaurant.
Chachu’s specializes in authentic Pakistani street food and is the fastest-growing Pakistani food chain in Canada. The business is owned and operated by Az Raja and his partner, Obaid Ullah, who started the chain in Toronto more than a year ago.
Chachu’s speciality is their simple menu with four flavours of rolls and bowls that include tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chapli kabab, and veggie. For dessert, the restaurant serves a milk cake and chai tea. The food is cooked Pakistani style with the marinating and the flavours, but the sauces being used are Canadian style.
Chachu’s Orillia has received positive reviews from customers on various platforms, including TripAdvisor and Orillia & Lake Country Tourism. Customers have praised the restaurant for its flavorful dishes and friendly service.
Location: 6 Front St N, Orillia, ON L3V 1T9
Phone: (705) 327-0000
Opening Hours
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm and offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery services.
You can find Chachu’s Orilia Menu here.
These Indian restaurants in Orillia offer a diverse range of flavors and dining experiences, making them a must-try for anyone looking for delicious Indian cuisine in the area.
If you have another favourite restaurant to recommend, please comment and we can add them to the list for free.
Nearby Restaurants
You can also check restaurants in nearby places:
- Best Indian Restaurants in Collingwood
- Best Indian Restaurants in Barrie
- Best Indian Restaurants in Wasaga Beach
- Best Indian Restaurants in Midland
- Best Indian Restaurants in Angus Essa
Copyright © NRICafe.com – Full or partial reproduction of this article is prohibited.