Best Indian Restaurants in Angus Essa, ON (2023)

Angus Essa is a small town located in Simcoe County, Ontario, Canada. It is situated west and south of the city of Barrie and is bounded by County Road 90 to its north, County Road 27 to its east, and Ontario Highway 89 to its south.
In this article, we will explore the Best Indian Restaurants in Angus Essa, highlighting their specialties and what makes them stand out. So, if you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply looking to try something new, read on to discover the top Indian restaurants in Angus.
About Angus Essa
Angus town is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Toronto and is known for its scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings.
The town has a rich history, and evidence of its early settlements can be seen in the historic buildings and landmarks that still stand today. Angus Essa is also home to the Canadian Forces Base Borden, which is the largest training facility for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Despite its small size, Angus Essa offers a range of amenities and services to its residents and visitors. The town has several parks, recreational facilities, and community centers that offer various activities and programs for people of all ages. There are also several schools, both public and Catholic, that provide quality education to the town’s children.
Angus Essa is also known for its diverse culinary scene, with several restaurants, cafes, and food trucks serving a variety of cuisines. The town’s Indian restaurant is particularly popular, serving authentic and delicious Indian food.
Indian Restaurants in Angus Essa
Taj Grace of India
Taj Grace of India is an Indian restaurant located in Angus Essa, Ontario, Canada. The restaurant has been serving authentic Indian cuisine since 2015 and has gained a reputation for its delicious food and warm hospitality.
Seema Sharma and her husband Sukhwinder Channa grew up cooking in India and have brought those traditions and recipes to South Georgian Bay. Channa is the head chef of the operation, using many of his mother’s recipes.
The restaurant’s menu features a variety of dishes, including classic curries, biryanis, tandoori dishes, and naan bread. Some of their specialties include butter chicken, lamb vindaloo, and chicken tikka masala. The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan options, such as chana masala and aloo gobi.
Taj Grace of India takes pride in using fresh and high-quality ingredients to ensure that every dish is bursting with flavor. The restaurant’s chefs are experienced in preparing traditional Indian dishes and are committed to providing an authentic dining experience.
In addition to their dine-in and takeout services, Taj Grace of India also offers catering services for special events and occasions. They can customize their menu to suit the needs and preferences of their customers.
Overall, Taj Grace of India is a popular destination for Indian food lovers in Angus Essa and the surrounding areas. With its delicious food, warm hospitality, and commitment to quality, the restaurant has become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Location: 357 Mill St, Angus, ON L0M 1B4
Phone: (705) 516-5660
Opening Hours
- Sunday to Wednesday : 4pm to 9pm
- Thursday: 2pm to 9pm
- Friday & Saturday: 12pm to 9pm
You can find Taj Grace of India Menu here.
They are also operating a food truck at Millennium Park in Collingwood. The food truck has a smaller menu than the restaurant, with butter chicken being the most popular dish.
